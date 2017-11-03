Argentine court dismisses $9.5B Ecuadorian judgment against Chevron

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) wins a round in its $9.5B Ecuadorian oil pollution case after an Argentine court ruled that the company’s subsidiary in the country cannot be held liable for a judgment against the parent firm.

CVX said the court found the plaintiffs failed to prove that the case had any connection to Argentina that would justify recognition of the 2011 Ecuadorian judgment.

The latest judgment is a setback to the Ecuadorean citizens who were looking to enforce the Ecuador court judgment against CVX.