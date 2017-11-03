Bloomberg: Judge Alsup dismisses patent, co-defendant in Waymo's Uber case

U.S. District Judge William Alsup dismisses a defendant and one of nine patents at the heart of Waymo’s (GOOG, GOOGL) trade secret theft case against Uber (Private:UBER), via Bloomberg.

The dismissed patent was No. 96, which Waymo said was in the 14K files its ex-engineer took when he left and later brought to Uber.

Alsup’s comment, after looking at the schematic: “It became readily apparent that the schematic in question included hundreds of components and specifications with no clue as to what part thereof might be considered trade secret information.”

Alsup dismissed Otto Trucking as a co-defendant with Uber, saying that Waymo chose not to include engineer and Otto founder Anthony Levandowski to pursue that matter separately and needs to stand by its decision.

No. 96 wasn’t the patent used as the basis for Waymo’s $1.86B damage claim.

The Waymo-Uber trial is set to begin December 4.

Background information: Judge Alsup was the decider of the Oracle v. Google case that decided Java APIs aren’t covered by copyright laws, though Oracle is still appealing. The Verge has a profile on Judge Alsup that includes his programming skills and technical knowledge.

