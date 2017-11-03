Madison Square Garden at new high after heavily pared losses

Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) is up 3% in early going, and set a new 52-week high, after Q1 earnings where it posted a much smaller loss than expected as revenues jumped in its entertainment wing.

The inclusion of operating results for TAO Group drove most of the entertainment gains, along with higher overall event-related revenues at venues.

Overall revenues jumped 35%, and an operating loss of $15.7M was $17.2M better than the prior year.

Sports, meanwhile, saw higher revenues on higher league distributions, preseason ticket revenue and local media rights fees from MSG Networks.

Revenue breakout: MSG Entertainment, $164.1M (up 48%); MSG Sports, $80.9M (up 14%).

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

