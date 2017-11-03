Stocks open flat; Apple +2% on strong earnings

Stocks are off to a flattish start, although the Nasdaq pokes into the green following Apple's latest earnings report; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

Apple +2% at a new all-time high after its Q3 earnings blew expectations out of the water and the company issued strong guidance for the current quarter.

European markets trade near their flatlines, with Germany's DAX +0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed, and China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% .

The monthly U.S. jobs report, released earlier this morning, showed the lowest unemployment rate (4.1%) since 2000 but also weaker than expected non-farm payrolls, non-farm private payrolls and average hourly earnings.

U.S. Treasury prices spiked in response to the release but have since slipped back, with yields unchanged on both the benchmark 10-year note and the two-year, at a respective 2.35% and 1.62%.

U.S. crude oil +0.5% at $54.84/bbl and on track to close at its best level since July 2015.

Still ahead: ISM services, factory orders