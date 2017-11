Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) runs up 19% after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report and lifting guidance.

The retailer now sees FY18 EPS of $0.57 to $0.61 vs. $0.57 consensus.

Same-store sales were up 1.8%, despite the disruption to business from the U.S. hurricanes. The company ended the quarter with inventory down 1% on a per store basis.

Shares of Boot Barn are threatening to trade over $10 for the first time since May.

