Blue Apron falls to new post-IPO low

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is down 4.21% and traded earlier at a post-IPO low of $3.56. The market cap on the online meal kit provider is now below $700M.

Wall Street analysts aren't looking too strong right now after recommending the stock. Needham (Buy, $5 price target) believes Blue Apron could be an acquisition target, while RBC Capital (Outperform, $6 PT) is pointing all the way out to 2019 for a recovery.

Peer watch: Hello Fresh (Private:FRESH) started trading this week on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In Q2, Hello Fresh grew sales 53% to easily outpace the 18% sales growth recorded by Blue Apron.