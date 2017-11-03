Global crude oil prices continue upward march

WTI crude oil is on track for its highest settlement price since early July 2015, +0.5% at $54.80/bbl, as buyers rely on expectations of an extension to OPEC's global supply agreement, and supplemented by geopolitical uncertainties.

Brent crude, which last Friday climbed above $60/bbl for the first time in more than two years, now +0.4% at $60.91.

"Wednesday's EIA report was bullish so the longs took profit then but now the uptrend is reasserting itself. Roll-over of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal looks certain and is also supportive," says Tamas Varga of London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

“Geopolitical risk is back in the picture in a very clear way,” says Energy Aspects analyst Richard Mallinson, citing ongoing conflict in northern Iraq and Venezuelan financial instability.

Also helping is an uptick in global economic growth that has sparked stronger demand; “It’s not just faster growth, it’s faster growth in areas that happen to be oil consuming,” says Carlyle research director Jason Thomas.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI