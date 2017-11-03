European wind turbine makers plunge on U.S. tax proposal

Shares in Vestas Wind (OTCPK:VWDRY -8.5% ) and other European wind turbine makers are tumbling today in reaction to proposed cuts to renewable energy that are part of the proposed Republican tax bill, threatening the group's expansion in the U.S. market.

Shares in Vestas, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.1% ), Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF -3.7% ) and Germany's Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF) all are lower in European trading.

"The proposed House tax bill could have detrimental effects on market volumes and prices if passed; at best Wind stocks face increased near-term uncertainty," according to Barclays analysts, adding Vestas and Siemens Gamesa shares should be most affected.