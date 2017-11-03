Fitch Ratings factors in extra capital allocation from Starbucks

Fitch Ratings downgrades Starbucks (SBUX +2.5% ) to A-/F2 from A/F1 to reflect changes in the company's financial policy and commitment to return $15B to shareholders vis dividends and buybacks over three years. The rating outlook on Starbucks is Stable.

Fitch on SBUX: "The ratings consider the recent slowdown in Starbucks' comparable store sales (comps) growth but balanced this against growing global coffee consumption and favourable consumer trends towards snacking. Fitch expects that comp growth of 3% and a 5% contribution from net new stores over the next 24-36 months will enable the company to drive market share."

More from Fitch: "Starbucks has committed to returning $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the three-year period ending fiscal 2020, an approximate 65% increase versus the approximate $9 billion returned during the prior three-years. Fitch expects this to be funded with a combination of internally generated cash flow and incremental debt of $5 billion-$6 billion, given Fitch's projection of FCF before dividends in the $9 billion range over the next three years. FCF after dividends is projected to approximate $3 billion or more, assuming dividends grow with earnings. Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is projected to increase from 2.1x at the end of fiscal 2017 to the mid-2.0x range due to increased debt but strong EBITDA growth."

Previously: Starbucks execs talk up U.S. performance (Nov. 3)