Shopping center/mall names shudder as CBL plunges

The already badly-bruised market cap of CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) has seen another 25% wiped away today following a Q3 miss, and a cut in guidance and the dividend alongside.

It's clear discussions between retailers and landlords have become more challenged for "B/C" malls, says BAML's Craig Schmidt, downgrading CBL to Underperform. He notes that while portfolio occupancy fell Y/Y, it rose sharply sequentially, suggesting to him that the company offered significant concessions.

Sluggish results and the dividend cut should "scare investors," says Boenning's Floris van Dijkum, downgrading to Underperform. He does upgrade Tanger Factor (NYSE:SKT) to Neutral from Underperform. No help, Tanger is down 5.8% .

Other players: Taubman Centers (TCO -5.1% ), DDR (DDR -4% ), PREIT (PEI -5.7% ), Washington Prime (WPG -9.5% ), Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR -2.9% ), Kite Realty (KRG -1.8% ), Federal Realty (FRT -1.2% ), Kimco (KIM -1.2% ).