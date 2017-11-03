Total opens D.C. office amid risks to big Iran gas deal

Total (TOT -1.1% ) opens a new office in Washington, hoping to strengthen relations with the Trump administration as the French energy firm prepares to invest billions in Iran.

The new office reportedly would help coordinate relations with the U.S. Treasury and State Departments to make sure TOT remains in compliance with any changes to U.S. sanctions.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne says he not giving up on plans to develop the first phase of the South Pars gas field but would comply with any U.S. sanctions preventing it from operating in Iran, adding that Iran's government knows "if we can not go ahead, it is because of a decision by the U.S."