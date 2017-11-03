Another Wall Street money machine grinds to a halt

"An extraordinary calm in markets has choked the trades that typically funnel through banks’ derivatives desks," writes Gunjan Banerji at the WSJ.

In what used to be profitable moneymaker for Wall Street, revenue in an equity derivatives business focusing on options has plunged 41% this year in the U.S., and 28% globally, according to data firm Coalition. The number of employees manning those desks has shrunk by 10% since 2012.

At issue, of course, is vanishing volatility, and stocks that only move higher. Who needs the insurance provided by options in a one-way market?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) yesterday became the latest to pull back from market-making in options on U.S. exchanges. At Barclays (NYSE:BCS), 2017 H1 revenue from the business dove to less than half of the $200M from the same period a year earlier.

"I had a good run making money,” says one big bank trader who got out this year to launch a tech business. "A lot of the derivatives business is in survival mode right now.”