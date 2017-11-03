Reuters: Shell Deer Park gasoline unit to return to production this weekend

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to resume production of the gasoline producing unit at its joint venture 325K bbl/day Deer Park, Tex., refinery over the weekend, Reuters reports.

Production was shut on the 70K bbl/day gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Wednesday because of a leak in a pipe on the unit, according to the report.

Shell reportedly examined the pipe to determine if the pinhole leak was an isolated failure or evidence of general thinning of the pipe wall due to corrosion.