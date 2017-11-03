Pursuing $1B digital revenues, CNN to offer news subscriptions

As part of an ongoing turnaround to digital, CNN (TWX -1.8% ) is planning to offer tiered news subscriptions as soon as Q2.

Pricing is in the early stages, but digital news subscriptions could be built around content verticals like CNN Money and CNN Politics as the news network pursues new revenue streams.

It has a goal of reaching $1B in digital revenue by 2022; a source tells WSJ that the digital operation will draw $370M this year, with most money coming from pre-roll advertising on videos.

CNN has more than 600 digital-focused employees.