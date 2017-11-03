Interim data on Alnylam's lumasiran show positive effect in PH1 patients; shares ahead 2%

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY +1.5% ) lumasiran (ALN-GO1) in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at Kidney Week in New Orleans, LA.

Three patients in the first cohort who received monthly doses of lumasiran (1 mg/kg) for three months experienced more than 50% decreases in urinary oxalate excretion from baseline.

Results from the second cohort (monthly doses of 3 mg/kg or placebo for three months) remain blinded.

Lumasiran is an RNAi therapeutic that targets a liver enzyme called glycolate oxidase (GO). Reducing GO depletes the substrate for oxalate production which contributes to the pathology of PH1, a rare inherited disorder affecting the kidneys. Excess oxalate combines with calcium to form kidney and bladder stones (calcium oxalate).