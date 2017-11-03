Carbonite up 7.2% after Q3 beats, in-line guidance

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) shares are up 7.21% after yesterday’s Q3 report beat revenue and EPS estimates and provided mostly in-line guidance.

Q4 guidance has revenue from $63M to $65M (consensus: $63.69M) with EPS from $0.27 to $0.31 (consensus: $0.32).

Full-year 2017 guidance (narrowed): revenue, $246.3M to $248.3M (consensus: $245.47M; was $238.5M to $250.5M); EPS, $0.76 to $0.80 (consensus: $0.77; was $0.74 to $0.80).

Key metrics: Bookings, $59.7M (+21% Y/Y); non-GAAP gross margin, 76.3% (+4.1%); cash flow from operations, $6.9M; adjusted FCF, $6M.

