Eldorado Resorts (ERI +8.4% ) flies to a new high after posting Q3 results.

Investors are overlooking the miss with the top line to focus on the casino operator's EBITDA tally of $112M vs. $106M consensus and EPS of $0.38 vs. $0.31 consensus.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin rose 370 basis points to 25.2% of sales during the quarter.

Shares of Eldorado hit $30 for the first time ever earlier before falling back.