Morgan Stanley defends AMAG Pharma after Q3 miss and softer guidance-stoked selloff; shares up 5%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG +4.9% ) is clawing back from yesterday's 20% high-volume plunge after it posted Q3 results that included a $13.6M revenue miss and downward revision to 2017 guidance.

In a note, Morgan Stanley's Thomas Smith says the selling was overdone considering Intrarosa's potential adding that investors headed for the exits based on weak Makena sales. He believes the stock's long-term value significantly exceeds today's (OVERWEIGHT/$22).

Source: Bloomberg

