Layne Christensen to drill water wells for fracking, split revenues with Texas

Layne Christensen (LAYN -0.1% ) says it is partnering with the Texas state government to drill more than 100 wells in west Texas to sell water to oil companies in the Permian Basin.

The new deal is the first known partnership with a public company to sell state-owned water across multiple counties to the energy sector, according to FuelFix.com.

LAYN will drill the wells, build the pipelines, construct the storage ponds and sell the water to the oil companies to use in fracking; the company and the state General Land Office will split the revenues.