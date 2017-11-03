BMW recalls 1.4M vehicles in North America

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) says it's recalling 1.4M vehicles in North America in two separate actions.

The first recall covers 670K 3-series vehicles in the U.S. from the model years 2006 to 2011. The automaker needs to address a wiring issue with the heating and air conditioning system that could create a fire risk.

The second recall is for 740K vehicles (3-series, 5-series, Z4, X3, X5) for a valve problem.

BMW discloses that it received three injury reports tied to the recall issues.