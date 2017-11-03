Callidus Software up 11.8% after Q3 beats, in-line guidance

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) shares are up 11.76% after yesterday’s Q3 report beat revenue and EPS estimates and featured in-line guidance.

Q4 guidance has revenue from $65M to $66M (consensus: $65.23M) while FY17 has $248.6M to $249.6M (consensus: $246.81).

Preliminary 2018 guidance has revenue from $296M to $303M compared to the $293.93M consensus.

Key metrics: SaaS revenue, $50.7M (+31% Y/Y); Maintenance revenue, $450K; Professional services revenue, $12.9M; cash and equivalents, $176.5M; cash flow from operations, $16.2M; recurring revenue gross margin, 77%; gross margin, 65%.

