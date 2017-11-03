Pandora -26.9% after ad trends spook analysts

After an earnings report where revenues disappointed and advertising was flat, Pandora Media (P -26.9% ) has shed a quarter of its market value today, hitting an all-time low of $5.37.

Bullish analysts have downgraded to Hold on the report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded to Hold and trimmed its price target to $8 from $12, saying investors won't come back in until ad tech is better and audience trends normalize.

JPMorgan went to Neutral and a $9 price target. Needham's target is $8, and Cowen's is down to $6.

SunTrust cut to Hold and an $8 target (down from $10.50) after a "sobering" outlook from the company, noting its deficiencies in ad tech are more severe than thought. The company faces pressure in listener hours and in key brand advertising.

Morgan Stanley is a notable exception today, as its Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating and $12 price target. Outlook was "light" and ad trends are poor, he notes, but the company has new management in CEO Roger Lynch, and a heavier hand from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) execs on the board.

"We expect that these improvements will take time, that there is no silver bullet and that investors will likely have to wait until [the second half of 2018] to see initial fruits of new management's initiatives and investments," Swinburne writes.