Reata Pharma's bardoxolone shows treatment benefit in mid-stage CKD study

Preliminary 12-week data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 CARDINAL study assessing Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA -0.2% ) bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome showed a statistically significant improvement in kidney function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). The results were presented at Kidney Week in New Orleans, LA.

The increases in eGFR translated to an improvement in CKD stage in 73% (n=22/30) of patients. The results are consistent with those reported in July.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, November 6 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Bardoxolone methyl is an experimental oral once-daily antioxidant inflammation modulator that targets the Nrf2 pathway, a regulator of antioxidant proteins that protect against oxidative damage associated with injury or inflammation.

Alport syndrome is an inherited disorder characterized by the progressive loss of kidney function.

