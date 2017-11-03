Chemours -10% as investor expectations outstrip reality, UBS analyst says

Chemours (CC -10.1% ) plunges as much as 12% despite reporting a solid Q3 earnings beat, as the quarter was considered a disappointment against “relatively high” expectations, says UBS chemical industry analyst John Roberts.

Q3 was the first time CC failed to report “a blow-out upside” in TiO2, and demand for base refrigerants is gradually declining and faces generic competition, Roberts says.

Still, Chemours is something of a market darling, as shares have more than tripled from the $16 spinout price in 2015 after briefly trading for less than $4 in 2016.

Source: Bloomberg First Word