AIG down 4.7%; Sell-side weighs in on big Q3 miss

via Bloomberg

BAML's Jay Cohen throws in the towel, downgrading to Neutral from Buy. The $836M reserve charge "left us with limited confidence" in the company's ability to "accurately price its commercial insurance business."

Another challenging quarter reminds of AIG's "long road to recovery," says Barclays' Jay Gelb. He continues to rate the stock Overweight, but cuts his PT to $68 from $71.

While the $3B catastrophe loss may have been expected, the $853M reserve build for prior year losses disproves his thesis that previous management left the P&C business in better shape than they found it, says Credit Suisse's Ryan Tunis. If this was the last reserve charge, consensus estimates will prove to be conservative, but markets are in"show me" mode now. He rates the stock Outperform with $72 price target.

Buy the dip, says Wells Fargo bull Elyse Greenspan, as the reserve charge shows the company as working to improve its underwriting culture. New management, she says, will be successful in the turnaround, but it needs time. Her price target is $75.

Shares opened sharply lower and have stayed there, now down 4.7% .

