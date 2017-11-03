Duke Energy commits $3B to strengthen South Carolina power grid

Duke Energy (DUK +0.6% ) unveils a $3B program to strengthen South Carolina's energy grid over the next decade it says will inject more than $100 million in new tax revenue for the state.

DUK says the program will consist of upgrades that will harden the system against storms and outages, further protect it against cyberattacks and physical threats, help expand renewable energy and give 740K customers in the state more information to manage their energy use.

DUK says the initiative is "roughly equivalent to several major automotive manufacturing announcements in the state" in terms of its economic impact.