Windstream amends debt exchange dates again

In another amendment to its consent solicitations and exchange offers, Windstream (WIN -1.4% ) is extending dates again as it seeks to waive alleged defaults tied to the spin-off of Uniti Group.

It's extending the expiration date for consent solicitation on its 6 3/8% notes to 5 p.m. ET today. It expects to receive consents from a majority of the principal amount, following settlement of its other offers.

It's also set a new early settlement date of today (Nov. 3) on the offers regarding 7.75% senior notes due 2020, the 7.75% notes due 2021, the 7.5% notes due 2022 and 7.5% notes due 2023.

The expiration date for the exchange offers stays at Nov. 14.