Green Plains gets an upgrade; Green Plains Partners downgraded

Green Plains (GPRE -0.4% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $25 price target, raised from $19, at Piper Jaffray, which believes the market is undervaluing the company's "less volatile" non-ethanol assets.

Piper expects ethanol fundamentals will be positive next year, limiting downside to GPRE shares.

Meanwhile, Stifel analysts downgrade Green Plains Partners (GPP -2.5% ) to Hold with a $20 price target, saying Q3 earnings were driven by weaker than expected rates on rail transportation and biodiesel volumes at Birmingham (source: Briefing.com).

Stifel says GPP's Jefferson Terminal is set to enter service in November, and it assumes a dropdown will occur in Q1 2018, while the Little Rock Terminal secured permitting and is expected to be completed in Q1.