The total U.S. rig count fell by 11 to 898 following last week's decline of four, the eighth drop in the count in the past nine weeks, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

The active oil rig count fell by eight to 729, resuming its steady decline after gaining a rig a week ago, while gas rigs dropped by three to 169.

