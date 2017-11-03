WSJ: BlackBerry in software talks with Jaguar Land Rover

BlackBerry (BB +2.2% ) is in advanced talks with Jaguar Land Rover (TTM +1.5% ) to provide its software for next-generation vehicles, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The automaker would use the QNX software suite in building secure autonomous and electric vehicles, in an arrangement similar to the deal that BlackBerry has with Ford Motor.

It wouldn't result in immediate sales but generate revenue when the next-gen cars with QNX embedded go on sale, at a potential royalty of $25 per car depending on how many QNX modules are implemented.