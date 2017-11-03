Noble Corp. -4% following weak Q3 results

Noble Corp. (NE -4.5% ) is sharply lower after reporting a sizeable Q3 loss and a 31% Y/Y revenue decline to $266M.

NE says Q3 utilization of its 14 jackup rigs was 81% vs. 93% in Q2, with the decline due primarily to a 6% decline in fleet operating days, as the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Houston Colbert and Noble Mick O’Brien all completed contracts during the quarter.

Q3 utilization of the company’s floating rig fleet of eight drillships and six semisubmersibles was 39% vs. 37% in Q2; average dayrates for Q3 were $253.3K vs. $273.7K in Q2.

NE's contract backlog, which totaled ~$3.2B at the end of Q3, has remained essentially flat throughout 2017 following the addition of more than $800M in contracts through the quarter.