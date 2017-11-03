Qualcomm up after rumor of Broadcom interest (update)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are up 5.58% after rumors that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is exploring a deal to purchase the chipmaker.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Broadcom shares are up 3.17%.

Will update with more details if and when available.

Update: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -3.1% ) drops on the news. Qualcomm is in the process of acquiring NXP, a process held up by legal snags and activist investor pushes for a higher bid.

Update: Bloomberg's sources say Broadcom could offer Qualcomm about $70 per share in cash and stock within the next few days.