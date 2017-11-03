Sina shareholders turn away U.S. activists in high-profile vote

Sina (SINA +1.1% ) has prevailed in its proxy fight against Aristeia Capital, a high-profile matchup between a Connecticut hedge fund and a Chinese Internet mainstay.

Sina says three-quarters of its shareholders voted against Aristeia nominee Brett Krause, and just over half voted against the other Aristeia nominee, Thomas Manning. More than three-quarters voted to re-elect Yichen Zhang.

Proxy adviser ISS had split its preference, arguing for a vote for Zhang against Brett Krause, but a vote for Thomas Manning.