Sina shareholders turn away U.S. activists in high-profile vote

Sina (SINA +1.1%) has prevailed in its proxy fight against Aristeia Capital, a high-profile matchup between a Connecticut hedge fund and a Chinese Internet mainstay.
Sina says three-quarters of its shareholders voted against Aristeia nominee Brett Krause, and just over half voted against the other Aristeia nominee, Thomas Manning. More than three-quarters voted to re-elect Yichen Zhang.
Proxy adviser ISS had split its preference, arguing for a vote for Zhang against Brett Krause, but a vote for Thomas Manning.
Sina controls Weibo (WB +1.1%), one of the country's biggest social media platforms and Sina's most valuable asset; Weibo's separate listing helped to trigger the proxy fight, as it's separately listed but more than twice as valuable as Sina.
