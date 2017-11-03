Repsol warns of oil volatility despite strong Q3

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) warns of more volatility ahead in the oil market even after reporting a nearly 90% rise in Q3 earnings amid higher production and oil prices.

Repsol says Q3 production reached 695K bbl/day vs. 671K bbl/day in the year-ago period, while its refining margin jumped to $7.00/bbl from $5.10 a year ago.

But CEO Josu Jon Imaz tells the Financial Times he is not counting on further price increases and vows to move forward with efforts to reduce debt and cutting costs even further after achieving a breakeven point below $40/bbl.

Imaz also says Repsol should be in a position for its board to consider improving “the remuneration of our shareholders” in early 2018 but only after achieving its target of a one-notch improvement in the company’s S&P credit rating to BBB.