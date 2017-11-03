GE shares worth accumulating as radical changes ahead, analyst says

General Electric (GE +1.8% ) CEO John Flannery likely will take even more drastic action than previously indicated, Melius Research's Scott Davis believes, including a "spinoff its troubled Power unit and refocus that unit away from growth and more towards annuitized cash generation."

Davis thinks GE's renewable business could find a home elsewhere, GECAS will be spun off, and smaller and non-core pieces also will be sold off, including Transportation (locomotives) and the Healthcare IT business.

"Essentially what would remain of GE then would be a world-class healthcare asset, which Flannery knows very well, a majority equity stake in BakerHughes, and a world-class aerospace business," Davis writes.

Even so, Davis is optimistic about GE in the long term, reiterating an Accumulate rating and $35 price target on the stock.

GE is trading in the green this afternoon, looking to break a losing streak of nine consecutive sessions.