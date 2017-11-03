Modest bounce for P-E sector; Ares sees tax plan as 'net stimulus' for sector

The cut in the corporate tax rate to 20% should more than offset a cap on interest deductions, says Ares Management (ARES +0.8% ) President Mike Arougheti, speaking on his company's earnings call.

CFO Mike McFerran, meanwhile, says that cut in the corporate rate makes the idea of conversion from partnership to corporation "really attractive."

Source: Bloomberg's Melissa Mittelman

Blackstone (BX +1.5% ), KKR (KKR -0.2% ), Apollo Global (APO +0.5% ), Oaktree (OAK -0.2% ), Carlyle Group (CG +1.8% )

Previously: Private equity names are tumbling as tax plan details are digested (Nov. 2)