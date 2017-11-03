Nuveen declares monthly distribution on Funds

Nuveen MI Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM) - $0.0535.
Nuveen MN Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) - $0.0600.
Nuveen MO Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NOM) - $0.0530.
Nuveen NC Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NNC) - $0.0440.
Nuveen NJ Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ) - $0.0580.
Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NJV) - $0.0475.
Nuveen OH Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUO) - $0.0555.
Nuveen PA Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NYSE:NQP) - $0.0585.
Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NPN) - $0.0470.
Nuveen TX Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NTX) - $0.0530.
Nuveen VA Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) - $0.0460.
Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.
