MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0430.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.062250.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.031010.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0255.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02250.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.022450.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.031690.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0380.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.044570.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.03150.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.050350.
Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.
