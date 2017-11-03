MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

|About: MFS California Municipal ... (CCA)|By:, SA News Editor

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0430.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.062250.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.031010.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0255.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02250.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.022450.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.031690.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0380.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.044570.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.03150.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.050350.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 15; ex-div Nov. 14.

Press Release