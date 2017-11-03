Realogy down 10% after earnings miss

Yesterday's decline came following the release of the GOP tax plan which capped the famed mortgage interest deduction.

Today, it's Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.71 per share, down from $0.75 a year ago, and shy of estimates by $0.09.

Transaction volume actually rose 4% Y/Y, and revenue was up 2%. At issue were higher commission splits due to the relative strength on the West Coast, the hurricanes, and weaker Cartus (relocation services) results.

Free cash flow for the quarter of $249M slipped from $262M a year ago.

Previously: Realogy Holdings misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Nov. 3)