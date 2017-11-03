Twitter adds measures to prevent Trump-like account lapses

Twitter (TWTR +1.4% ) says it's now added safeguards to prevent incidents like Thursday's shutdown of the personal account of President Trump.

Trying to access Trump's account produced errors for users of the service for 11 minutes, and Twitter blames the lapse on a rogue customer-support worker on their last day of work.

“We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter says. “We won’t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it.”