Ad Com next week to clarify development plan for Pfizer's Staph vaccine

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 7 in an open session to discuss and make recommendations on the clinical development plan for Pfizer's (PFE +0.1% ) Staphylococcus aureus vaccine (SA4Ag) as a presurgical preventative in elective orthopedic surgery.

Specifically, the committee seeks input regarding the clinical data necessary to support the indication. Two earlier Phase 3 studies assessing Staph vaccines, one evaluating Nabi's StaphVax and the other Merck's V710, failed to achieve their respective primary endpoints.

FDA briefing doc