TherapeuticsMD to release Q3 results and update investors on TX-004HR on Monday

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) will host a conference call on Monday, November 6, at 8:00 am ET to discuss Q3 results and update investors on the regulatory status of TX-004HR after today's meeting with the FDA.

The company received a CRL in August citing the need for long-term safety data beyond the 12 weeks in the REJOICE study.

The proposed indication for TX-004HR (estradiol vaginal softgel capsule) is the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during intercourse (dyspareunia).

Shares were down almost 6% today in nearly double normal volume.

