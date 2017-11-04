Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), SkyWorks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) on Nov. 6; Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) on Nov. 7; ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), Square (NYSE:SQ), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on Nov. 8; Disney (NYSE:DIS), Dish Networks (NASDAQ:DISH), Macy's (NYSE:M), Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Nov. 9; J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) on Nov. 10. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for many more.

IPOs expected to price: CBTX (Pending:CBTX), Metropolitan Bank (MCB), Fireman (Pending:IFRX) and Four Seasons Education (Pending:FEDU) on Nov. 7; Sogou (Pending:SOGO) on Nov. 8; Workspace Property Trust (Pending:WSPT), PPDAI (Pending:PPDF), Bandwidth (Pending:BAND) and GMexico Transportes (GMXT) on Nov. 9

Lockup expirations: Guaranty Bancshares (OTCPK:GNTY), GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), Five Point (Pending:FPH), Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) on Nov. 6; Zealand Pharma (Pending:ZEAL), MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) on Nov. 7; Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO), ASV (NASDAQ:ASV), Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI), Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS), Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) on Nov. 8; Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) on Nov. 9.

Quiet period expirations: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), Restoration Robotics (Pending:HAIR), OrthoPediatrics (Pending:KIDS) on Nov. 6; Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Optinose (Pending:OPTN) on Nov. 7.

Annual meetings: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on Nov. 7; Meredith (NYSE:MDP) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) on Nov. 8.

Analyst/investor day: Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) on Nov. 6; Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) on Nov. 7; Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Nov. 8; Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on Nov.10.

Special shareholder meetings: Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) and Delpha Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) on Nov. 7.

Business update call: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Nov. 7.

Monthly sales update:TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Fastenal on Nov. 6; Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on Nov. 8.

Wells Fargo Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: Presenters for the two-day event starting on Nov. 7 include execs from Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Conference: Following a week of strong results out of Macau and Nevada, casino execs will gather in New York City on Nov. 8. There could be some updates on the upcoming massive expansion of gaming in Pennsylvania. Presenters include Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

M&A watch: A monster deal between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is said to be brewing. Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile are still clawing away, while there could be another twist to the AT&T-Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) story. Other names to watch for M&A trading swings include Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Neos (NASDAQ:NEOS), Macy's (M) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Barron's mentions: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is called cheap as R&D and acquisitions send the company in new directions, while the potential for "good news" is said to not be priced into Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT). In a striking prediction, revenue churned up by artificial intelligence is seen equaling the entire U.S. economy in a decade. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are just some of the AI winners discussed. The case against General Electric (NYSE:GE) is broken down by the publication.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.