FDA action date Monday on Keryx Bio's Auryxia for anemia in CKD patients

Monday is the FDA's action date (PDUFA) for its review of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:KERX) marketing application seeking approval to use AURYXIA (ferric citrate) to treat iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD).

AURYXIA is currently approved in the U.S. for the control of serum phosphorus levels in CKD patients on dialysis.

Shares were up almost 11% today on more than double normal volume.

