FDA action date Friday for Dynavax's Heplisav-B

Friday, November 10 is the FDA's action date (PDUFA) for its review of Dynavax's (NASDAQ:DVAX) marketing application seeking approval for hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B. An advisory committed backed approval in July.

The original action date was extended to November 10 to allow time to finalize the details of a post-marketing study.

Previously: Dynavax mulling options with Heplisav-B; shares ahead 11% premarket (Oct. 2)

Previously: Expected FDA OK of Dynavax's Heplisav-B postponed three months to finalize details of post-marketing study; shares down 5% premarket (Aug. 4)