Hurricanes, earthquake weigh on Berkshire Hathaway earnings

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) operating earnings fell short of estimates as it took underwriting losses around the Mexico earthquake and multiple hurricanes this season.

Operating EPS was $2,094, vs. expectations for $2,351.

Operating earnings breakdown: Insurance underwriting, -$1.44B (vs. a year-ago $272M); Insurance-investment income, $1.04B (up 23%); Railroad, utilities and energy, $2B (up 2.7%); Other businesses, $2.04B (flat).

Results are net of pre-tax underwriting losses of $3B ($1.95B after tax) due to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria along with the earthquake.

As of Sept. 30, book value increased by 8.9% since the end of 2016 to $187,435 per class A equivalent share.

Insurance float is $113B, up $22B since the end of 2016.

