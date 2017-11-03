Papa John's: We're rethinking NFL sponsorship

Pizza maker Papa John's (PZZA -2.5% ) is keeping up the heat on the NFL in its national anthem-related attacks this week, saying today it's re-evaluating its sponsorship of the league.

During the chain's earnings call Wednesday, CEO John Schnatter blamed slowing sales on NFL leadership's handling of player protests during the playing of the national anthem. Pizza stocks declined, then recovered yesterday with some analysts calling the worries overblown.

In an interview, Papa John's chief marketing officer says consumers' shift to digital is making them re-think how they advertise. “We have to evaluate our reliance on partnerships that are TV-focused, like the NFL,” says CMO Brandon Rhoten.

“If the viewership decline continues, we will need to shift into things that work more effectively for us,” says Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie.

Papa John's has been a major partner with the league since 2010, and is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl.

Ratings have fallen about 5% Y/Y this year, and are down about 15% vs. the same period in 2015.

