World Series a ratings hit for Fox

The 2017 World Series -- where the Houston Astros won the club's first-ever MLB title by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games -- ended up beating ratings expectations for broadcaster Fox (FOX, FOXA).

While the network nearly missed a ratings bonanza that might have happened with a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Dodgers, it did benefit from the third-best series numbers in the past 10 years.

Wednesday night's game averaged 28.2M viewers and a 15.8 rating. Aside from last year's outlier (40M viewers watching the Cubs-Cleveland game), this year's finale was the most-watched MLB broadcast for Fox since the fourth and final game of the 2004 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series.

Overall, the 2017 series (heavy on close and exciting games) averaged 18.7M viewers and a 5 rating in the key demographic.