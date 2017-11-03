Analyst reactions: Broadcom-Qualcomm would send ripples through sector

A potential $70/share bid for Qualcomm (QCOM +12.7% ) from Broadcom (AVGO +5.5% ) feels a "little low," Nomura says, looking more toward a 50% premium typical to major deals in the sector.

As far as Qualcomm's bid for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -2.1% ), there's a scenario where Broadcom buys both companies, sets a licensing deal with Apple, then spins off noncore operations that could help fund the deals, Nomura's Romit Shah says.

The deal "makes sense for a bunch of different reasons," including scale, high accretion to EPS and that it's a very strategic deal with both companies' presence in smartphones, Shah tells Bloomberg Television.

Cavium (CAVM +3.4% ) and AMD (AMD +2.5% ) could benefit from such a merger, BofA Merrill Lynch says, while the implications are more mixed for Intel (INTC -1.6% ), Skyworks (SWKS +1.3% ), Qorvo (QRVO -0.6% ) and Xilinx (XLNX +0.4% ). Intel could face more competition in mobile processing but the pricing environment could improve.

At SunTrust, analyst William Stein and team say Broadcom's "tactic is sensible, strategy somewhat less clear to us."

The deal fits with Broadcom's longstanding approach to take over leading franchises, they write, but: "Since we began covering AVGO, one major investor concern has been the company's exposure to the volatile handset market (~30% of sales). As QCOM has ~90% of sales from the handset market, it would take the combined company's exposure to ~65% of sales, potentially challenging our view that AVGO deserves an expanded P/E."