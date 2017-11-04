Sprint, T-Mobile call off merger talks

After the on-again, off-again combination talks, Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) jointly issued a statement saying they've ended merger discussions.

The two say they couldn't reach agreement on pricing and governance terms.

"While we couldn’t reach an agreement to combine our companies, we certainly recognize the benefits of scale through a potential combination," Sprint chief Marcelo Claure says in the statement. "However, we have agreed that it is best to move forward on our own."

"We have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile’s shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

